Transcript for The community in Sutherland Springs, Texas, draws on faith for healing and prayer

Finally tonight here, this is a small community, just a few hundred people, and church is family. Today, 26 more crosses were put into the ground. 26 more victims of a mass shooting. Mothers and fathers. Children and grandchildren. All who lost their lives when their prayers inside this church in Sutherland springs were brutally interrupted. Here, church is family. The pastor's wife. Our church was not comprised of members or parishioners. We were a very close family. We ate together. We laughed together. We cried together. And we worshiped together. Reporter: But in this small town tonight, holding each other up. Just as Johnnie langendorff told us today. It's devastating. It's a tough blow to anyone, anyone involved, the whole community, I mean, these are friends, these are family. Thank you for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir, reporting from Texas. I hope to see you tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.