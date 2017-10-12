Transcript for Convicted serial killer says he killed even more people

The FAA and NTSB investigating. Thank you. Next to a convicted serial killer, accused of chaining a female hostage inside of a shipping container, confessing to new crimes. And the accusations he's now making against law enforcement. Here's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: The man who police say chained this woman in a makeshift dungeon and murdered seven people now says he killed even more. In a letter the "Herald-journal" of Spartanburg, South Carolina, says it recently received, Todd Kohlhepp brags, "Yes, there really is more than seven. I tried to tell investigators and I did tell FBI, but it was blown off. At this point, I really don't see reason to give numbers or locations." Kala brown, the woman who was freed from the metal container where Kohlhepp imprisoned her for two months after killing her boyfriend, told Dr. Phil Mcgraw he told her he murdered scores of people. How many people did he tell you he killed? He said he was near the three-digit mark, so almost 100. Reporter: Profilers of serial killers say what Kohlhepp is saying is not usual. Serial killers' entire identity is tied up in killing. And now they've lost it, and how do you get the spotlight back on you? You do it by saying there's more victims. And Garrett says sometimes the claims turn out to be true. More often, they're not. But investigators have to check them out. The FBI is telling the newspaper they have an investigation pending into this. Ron, thank you. There is still much more ahead on "World news tonight" this Sunday. The commotion on a plane when

