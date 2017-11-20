Transcript for Cosmetics factory explosion injures dozens

We move onto other news this Monday even, and to the explosions and fire at a factory north of New York City. Dozens injured. The explosions filling the sky with smoke, sending workers rushing for safety. Tonight, the new concern over what chemicals might be in the air. ABC's gio Benitez is on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, those dramatic images of the cosmetics plant in flames. The roof consumed by flames, smoke billowing. New York's governor launching an investigation after two explosions rocked Verla international plant. The first one at 10:15 A.M. I got multiple victims down. I want to advise the hospital to activate the disaster plan. Reporter: The second blast, less than half an hour later. Officials at one point issuing a shelter in place for residents in the area. Together, the explosions injuring 35 people. Some of the injured, firefighters trying to help, all expected to survive. He fractured his right ankle, so, we're so blessed, because it could have been so much worse. Reporter: Tonight, investigators still searching for a cause. And the big concern, potential toxins in the air from the burning plant that mostly produces nail Polish. Carbon monoxide exposures certainly and cyanide exposures are the two ones that come to mind for those people who had direct chemical exposure. Gio Benitez with us lye tonight from Windsor, New York. And we're learning that the plant did have safety violations before? Reporter: That's right, David. Nine safety violations over the past year. Some of them were about

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.