Transcript for Cosmo DiNardo confesses to killing four missing Pennsylvania men

Thursday night, and we begin with the breaking news. The gruesome discovery, and word coming in now of a confession. Just moments ago, we learned the man under arrest has now confessed after four young men vanished just days ago outside Philadelphia. The FBI and investigators on the scene discovering the bodies with help from cadaver dogs who detected the bodies buried some 12 feet below. ABC's Eva pilgrim is on the scene in bucks county, Pennsylvania. Reporter: Tonight, new images of "Person of interest" cosmo Dinardo pointing a pistol. His stunning confession. He confessed to the murders of four young men. Reporter: 24-year-old cosmo Dinardo at mitting to the murders after other remains were found on his family's farm in a makeshift grave. We had cadaver dogs and I don't understand the science behind it, but those dogs could smell these four boys 12 1/2 feet below the round. Reporter: Investigators had been digging at the 90-acre site outside Philadelphia for days. Authorities pieces together a time line linking Dinardo to the disappearances. They say around 4:00 P.M., Sturgis went to meet Meo. Four hours later, license plate readers spot the car, and Meo and Sturgis failed to show up to work the next day. The authorities found Meo's car in this garage with Meo's life-saving diabetes medication still inside. This comes as new images surface of Dinardo pointing a pistol. He told acquaintances he wasn't worried that Dean fin car owe hadn't turned up. And Eva joins us live from bucks county, Pennsylvania, and you are hearing how they got to confession today? Reporter: That's right, David. Dinardo making a deal, telling the D.A. Where to find those bodies under the promise he wouldn't face the death penalty. His lawyer saying he felt deep remorse and was emotional, but still no motive in this case, David. Eva pilgrim covering this case from the start.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.