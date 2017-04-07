Transcript for Countdown to Trump's second foreign trip

The showdown dog up. The world will be watching. His face to face meeting with Vladimir Putin is set for Friday. Differences are already surfacing. ABC's Gloria Riviera with the new developments from Washington. Reporter: Tonight, president trump celebrating the fourth in Washington. Our country is doing really, really well. No matter where you look. Reporter: Tomorrow, he emba embarks on his second foreign trip, with all eyes on that Friday face-to-face with Russian president Vladimir Putin. For more than a year, trump has sung Putin's praises. I think Putin's been a very strong leader for Russia. He said trump is a genius and trump is gonna win and trump is leading the party. If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability. Reporter: But with just days to go, the white house is downplaying the meeting, calling it a "Normal" bi-lateral discussion and saying little else. In contrast, Russia is billing it as a "Full-fledged" "Seated" meeting, releasing a detailed agenda of the issues Putin will raise -- the war or terror, nuclear arms control and Russia's extreme dissatisfaction with the sanctions president Obama imposed in retaliation for Russian meddling in the U.S. Election. The white house won't say whether the president will even raise the issue of Russia's interference, or whether the president finally accepts Russia was behind the hack. He believes that Russia probably was involved, potentially some other countries as well could have been equally involved. Or could have been involved, not equally. Reporter: Trump has also sent conflicting signals about whether he's met Putin before. Telling David Letterman in 2013 -- He's a tough guy. I met him once. Reporter: Last year, backtracking -- I have no relationship with Putin. I don't think I've ever met him. I never met him. I don't think I've ever met him. Reporter: Friday, he will get his chance, with the whole world watching. And Gloria Riviera joins us from Washington tonight, and Gloria, the meeting comes as the FBI investigates Russia's meddling in an American election, but the white house is not planning to make that a focus of the discussion, correct? Reporter: That is correct, Tom. A senior administration official tells us the white house expects this meeting to be brief. That it is doubtful Russia's meddling in the U.S. Election will be a prominent focal point, that it would be viewed as a

