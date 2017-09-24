Transcript for A crash between a drone and military aircraft raises safety concerns

Back now with a collision over the skies of the U.N. General assembly. The incident involving a drone and a military helicopter. Raising new questions tonight. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the push to find the pilot who slammed a drone into this black hawk helicopter. The crash, the first between a drone and a military aircraft. It happened just 500 feet above a New York neighborhood. The FAA says it's illegal to fly private drones that high. The 82nd airborne pilot managed to land the black hawk safely at a New Jersey airport. The chopper, tasked with patrolling the united nations general assembly, temporarily grounded because of damage to the blades and window. This fragment of the drone, the only clue about who may have been flying it. Sooner or later we are going to lose an airplane to a drone due to a collision. Reporter: Law enforcement increasingly dealing with these high-flying hazards. We just had a near midair collision with a drone. Reporter: This summer, a drone came within 100 feet of a state police aircraft in Massachusetts. Another inched dangerously close to a police chopper in north Carolina. It could have been a catastrophic event. Reporter: Tom, none of the paratroopers inside the black hawk were injured. The 82nd airborne division says its pilot had no warning a drone was nearby. Tom? Erielle, thank you. When we come back, the new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.