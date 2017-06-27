3 current or former Chicago officers indicted in connection with shooting death of Laquan McDonald

The officers were indicted for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to try to prevent or shape the criminal probe into the shooting; the officer who shot the 17-year-old awaits trial for murder.
1:24 | 06/27/17

Transcript for 3 current or former Chicago officers indicted in connection with shooting death of Laquan McDonald

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

