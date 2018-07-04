Transcript for Dallas-Fort Worth home explosion caught on camera

Time now for index. And home explosion into pi in the dallas/fth suburbs. The blown sky-high. A car crashed into the H triggering tlast.the driver says his brakes failed and he lostcontrol. A family of three inside, rushed tohospital. The mother tonight in critical condition. Thther and sonaid to be less seriously hurt. In northern Georgia, suspects on a robbery spree led police owild chase. Dashcam video S police racing to the car.as it speeds throthree lanes of highway. It spuaround and crashing right into it. The five suspects inake a rufor it but don't get far. Cops chasing them down on foot Ross the highway. Tonight new video shows T bloody aftermath of Conor McGregor meltdown. He broke tindow of a bus. Another filter cut in the face. Tot, McGregor is free on 0,000 bail. His fight, cancell a toddler tra between walls. People tal to the 3-year-old boy thh the eight-inch gap keeping himcalm. As they drill a holege enough T grab him T safety luckily, he was not seriously Hu.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.