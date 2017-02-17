Dangerous rainstorms in the West thought to be the worst in years

More
The storms are causing massive flooding, road damage and flight cancellations.
2:45 | 02/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous rainstorms in the West thought to be the worst in years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45575917,"title":"Dangerous rainstorms in the West thought to be the worst in years","duration":"2:45","description":"The storms are causing massive flooding, road damage and flight cancellations.","url":"/WNT/video/dangerous-rainstorms-west-thought-worst-years-45575917","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.