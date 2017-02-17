-
Now Playing: Sacramento Flood Plain at Sunset
-
Now Playing: Powerful flash flood sweeps away a car carrying a father and daughter in southern California
-
Now Playing: Dangerous rainstorms in the West thought to be the worst in years
-
Now Playing: Fear sparked after reports of use of the National Guard to arrest undocumented immigrants
-
Now Playing: Plot to plant bombs in Target stores foiled
-
Now Playing: Index: Former doctor for Team USA gymnastics ordered to stand trial for sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Intense stand-off between a man with a rifle and police in Oakland
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain and wind lash california coast
-
Now Playing: Southern California faces some of the worst weather in years
-
Now Playing: Storm brings heavy rain and wind to Southern California
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm to drench Southern California
-
Now Playing: Some California inmates finding redemption through beauty school
-
Now Playing: Landslide in San Bernardino County, California
-
Now Playing: Shoplifting suspect drags Connecticut police officer with car
-
Now Playing: Grieving mom meets little girl whose beating heart came from her daughter
-
Now Playing: Trump visits South Carolina for Boeing Dreamliner Debut
-
Now Playing: Trevor Noah talks race relations in America
-
Now Playing: Animal-loving friends come together to save sick cat
-
Now Playing: Justin Ross Harris' ex-wife says she received waves of hatred after son's death
-
Now Playing: Arizona man credits FaceTime with saving him from armed attack