Transcript for Dangerous storms and heavy rain move into the Northeast

storms hitting this evening. Possible tornadoes and flash flooding threats from Dallas all the way up to Philadelphia. Then, New York City and the northeast. A confirmed ef-2 tornado in Alabama, destroying several businesses. That f-16 flipping in the rains in Dayton. And look at the map tonight. 30 million in the east at risk. Travel will be challenging, as though dangerous storms make it up to New York City. This evening, images of the effort to save a woman and her sinking car. And ABC's gio Benitez leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, with a deadly mix of flash flooding and severe storms, Cindy is not done yet. My husband's trying to help. Reporter: Alabama hit hard. Rescuers forming a human chain, rescuing a woman from her sinking car, just in the Nick of time. There she is. She got out! Reporter: The car completely submerged. West of Birmingham, where several people were hurt when an ef-2 tornado blew through. They're cleaning up flattened Holmes and businesses. Our Steve osunsami is there. Behind me is what used to be an oil service station. You can see the winds were strong enough to basically tear this place in two. This was part of a wall. Reporter: In Dayton, Ohio, a heavy rain at a thunderbirds airshow possibly contributing to an f-16 flipping on a runway. The two passengers taken to the hospital. They had been coming in and executed a missed approach because of the visibility and rain. Reporter: In Perry county, Illinois, up to five inches of rain swamped vehicles, big and small. This road in mid land, Michigan, has a river running through it. And west of Pittsburgh, a man trying to clear debris from a drainage pipe was pulled under. He did not survive. And David, here in the northeast, we're expefkting rounds of heavy rain tomorrnight into tomorrow. David? Gio, thank you. Let's get right to ginger zee. She's tracking it for us tonight. Ginger? Reporter: And David, there is a severe thunderstorm less than 90 miles southwest of us right here and we are not alone. It feels down right tropical for a reason. The remnants of Cindy, plus a cold front causing a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Jersey, back into west Virginia, and look at the one back in Arkansas, and western Tennessee. The tornado watch still in Kentucky. Let's take you through the timing. The flash flood potential for one two three inches to fall very quickly. The storm timing even brings another very strong line overnight into early tomorrow morning from Washington, D.C. Look at 9:00 A.M. In New York City. Headlines out west, Portland, Oregon, now in the heat advisory. Could get to close to 100. David? Ginger zee with us tonight. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.