Transcript for Dangerous storms and torrential rain hits the Northeast

Now the dangerous weather back here at home. Two storm-related deaths reported in Arkansas. And take a look at this, a tornado rolling right toward a Home Depot in New Jersey. Blowing the doors wide open, shoppers ducking for cover. Plus, drenching rain south of Pittsburgh, the flash flooding damaging trees, all related to tropical storm Cindy. ABC's rob Marciano has more. Reporter: Extreme weather today spawning up this tornado in central New Jersey. This is a tornado, guys. We're going inside. Witnesses at this Home Depot run inside for cover. Powerful winds flinging the doors wide open. Torrential rain thrashing the windows. That's a tornado for sure. Look at it, it's right there! Reporter: Lightning strikes with sheets of rain drench the parking lot. The same line of storms downing trees and toppling power lines across the garden state. West of Pittsburgh, flash flooding damaging homes and washing out roadways. It was total rain, you couldn't see anything. Reporter: In Springfield, Missouri, powerful winds tearing off the roof of a car wash, catapulting it into this house. And north of Boston, winds toppling a tree right through a house, crushing its front porch. Torrential rain washing out roads in central Michigan, and a massive lightning bolt obliterating this house in Harrison. Its remains scorched and covered in black ash. An incredible image. We doe know that the owner of that home is okay now. Rob joins us right now with those lingering storms still in the south. Yeah the front is sagging to the south. More storms will fire along that front and saturated ground, so could see some flooding. The big story out west, continues to be the heat. Heat warnings remain up there for Phoenix and Las Vegas. But a record breaking in Portland, could touch 100 degrees there tomorrow. Into the 90s in Seattle. Lot of those folks up there don't have air conditioning. Rob, thanks so much.

