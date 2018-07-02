Transcript for No date set, but formal Trump request in for US military parade

Meantime, the president facing questions from bh sides of the aisle tonight for something that will cost taxpayers millions. The president once saying it could go down Pennsylvania avenue, a military parade. President trump calling for the parade after witnessing France's bastille day parade, saying, we have to top them. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Enthralled by what he called "One of the greatest parades" he'd ever seen, with soldiers and tanks rolling down the champs elysee on bastille day, Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire for his own massive military parade. We're actually thinking about fourth of July, Pennsylvania avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength. Reporter: The date is not set, but the white house has now made the ask official. I think we're all aware in this country of the president's affection and respect for the military. We've been putting together some options. Reporter: But if it is like the one in France or, say, Russia, or North Korea, it will involve lots of military hardware and money. I don't mind a military parade to honor those who have served, and their families. I have no desire to go to the soviet hardware display. To me that's cheesy and weak. Reporter: While the president has paid several visits to troops, he's yet to visit the 21,000 service members deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Sarah Sanders was asked about that today. Look, I think there are a lot of different ways. Nothing has been decided or locked in stone. Martha Raddatz live with us tonight. What's the reaction this evening from veterans groups about the idea of the president's parade? Reporter: Well, David, while some veterans organizations support any recognition of the military, numerous combat veterans say at a time they are already stretched thin, this is just not what they need, nor the image they want to project, David. [. Martha, thank you.

