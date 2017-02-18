Transcript for Deadliest storm in years slams Southern California

members to step up financially. Turning now to the deadly storm slamming southern California. The worst in many years. Those epic drenching rains sending this San Bernardino fire truck cascading down into a sinkhole, swallowing this car in studio city. Check this out, a garage more than a place to park. ABC's Marci Gonzalez with more on the monster storm. Reporter: San Bernardino firefighters escaping from their truck, just in time to watch this. Their fire engine plummeting when the freeway it's parked on crumbles. The roadway eroded by intense flooding from one of the most powerful storms to hit southern California in years. The firefighters were here to check on the driver of that semi that plunged off the same interstate. You can see just how far both vehicles fell. But incredibly the driver of that semi and the firefighters are all okay. Another close call-in this Los Angeles suburb. This massive sinkhole opening, swallowing this SUV. Rescuers finding the driver standing on her upside-down car, screaming for help. Then, just minutes after pulling her to safety, this -- There it goes. I turned around for one second and then the second car fell into the sinkhole. Reporter: Both drivers are okay. But in other parts of southern California, at least four people were killed -- including a man electrocuted by falling power lines, and a driver whose vehicle became submerged in the fast-rising floodwater. Two vehicles in the water and subjects still in the car. You need someone with rescue ropes. Reporter: Other roadways also washed away by more than eight inches of rain in some places. I've never seen it like this around here. Reporter: The downpours creating a waterfall in this parking garage. The storm bringing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, uprooting trees, tearing the roof off this tractor-trailer and knocking out power to at least 76,000 customers in Los Angeles county alone. And Marci joins us live now. At that major freeway, a connecting artery between los Angeles and Las Vegas. Will anything be fixed in time for the Monday morning commute? Tom, that's definitely a goal and despite all this damage you can see there's some traffic moving right now. But there's major repair work planned for tonight. With the goal re-opening four of the five lanes for the weekday commute. The race is on. Thank you, Marci. Let's turn now to senior meteorologist rob Marciano on that battered coast of California. Rob, further up the coast they're about to get hit again? Reporter: They are, and really it's still raining lightly. These waves continue to build. Take a look. This one is going to come toward northern California. This current storm is causing problems across Las Vegas, but by tomorrow the next storm begins to come in, first as light rain and then it increases. Monday morning, it takes a hook into Sacramento. Into San Francisco. Heavier rain, potentially damaging winds. Rainfall over five inches. That's going to stretch the infrastructure there. Soil there still saturated. Tom. We'll keep an eye on that rainmaker. Rob, thanks so much.

