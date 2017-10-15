Transcript for Deadliest wildfire crisis in California's history

And next to the desperate race to contain California's wildfire outbreak. There are now 40 confirmed fatalities in what has become the deadliest outbreak in the state's history. Near 11,000 firefighters still working the fire lines. And while officials say they're finally making progress, they warn they're not out of the woods yet. Here's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Flames in every direction, incinerating this house. Just two blocks from the nearest fire station. But it couldn't be saved. The fire moving too fast. Burning more buildings this weekend, in what is now the deadliest wildfire disaster in California history. We're like soldiers in a war, and our enemy is the fire. Reporter: Today is critical. Crews getting a break from the wind. It's a chance for firefighters to take the upper hand. We're going to Die! We got to get out of here. Reporter: The fires now burning for an eighth day. This video showing two men narrowly escaping the first flames. My eyes are burning, too, but we still got oxygen. We're not dead yet. Reporter: Harrowing moments from the moments the fires first drifted through Santa Rosa. 70,000 people still unable to go home tonight. At least 40 dead. More than 150 more missing. And 15 fires still raging. This is how firefighters achieved containment. They've just brought a bulldozer down, to get rid of the fuel, then they'll put it out with hoses. Officials using everything they have. Planes, helicopters, and over 11,000 firefighters. So far, 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. Among the devastation, a glimmer of hope. The weavers' beloved dog whom they thought was lost. She came bounding out. And it was tears and happiness. Reporter: Surprising the family when they needed it most. So great that family was able to find their dog. Authorities say they'll have plan in the next 24 hours to let some people return to their homes. But we can see it right behind you, for some, sadly, there's little to come home to. Reporter: It's true. We're on a platform so you can get a bird's eye view of the neighborhood. Working try to make it safe for people to come back here, survey the damage themselves and maybe salvage a couple of items. Authorities say they're optimistic they're turning a corner, and are asking people to hang in there a little bit longer. Tom? Linzie, thank you. Officials and residents in California are watching the firefighting conditions so closely. I want to bring in rob Marciano. How is it looking? We're starting to turn the corner weather-wise, too. Gusts beginning to die down. A strong system rolling across the pacific over the next few days. Some of the rain should get down there by Thursday or Friday. The strong front cutting across western New York. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s by Tuesday morning. Tom?

