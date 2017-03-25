Transcript for Deadly bus shooting hours after hotel robbery in Las Vegas

I'm Tom llamas, and we begin tonight with that breaking news. The terrifying moments unfolding in Las Vegas. Chaos on the strip. As we come on the air, parts of the strip shut down tonight. Tourists sent scrambling. All of it sparked by a deadly shooting on a bus. The suspect barricading himself surrounded by police. Hours after this at the bellagio hotel, at least three masked gunmen trying to rob a luxury store. Casino-goers running for their lives. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is live on the strip with the details coming in. Reporter: A bustling las Vegas strip is calming down, and police try to find out what prompted today's violence. We have one suspect down. Reporter: Tonight, a standoff on the Las Vegas strip. S.W.A.T. Teams surrounding a gunman they say shot two people on a bus, killing one of them. Tourists watching it all unfold. This just hours after another tense scene that triggered a lockdown at one of the trip's famed casinos. Armed and disguised in animal masks -- Possible masked shooter in a zebra mask. Reporter: Suspects seen in this video posted on YouTube carried out a high end heist inside this jewelry store at the hotel. I noticed a person in a pig mask, and it noticed it looked like he was holding something long and black in one hand, and I notice he was holding what looked like a gun in the other hand. Reporter: The thieves using sledgehammers to smash into the Rolex store just before 1:00 this morning. Police say no one was hurt, but authorities wouldn't reveal how much the criminals managed to get away with before descri getting away in what police describe as a clumsy escape. They attempted to escape in a vehicle, and that failed to start. They tried to carjack people, and they fled on foot. Reporter: Police making one arrest saying they are on their way to tracking down the other suspects. We know one person was killed in the standoff student. What is the latest with it? Reporter: The second victim suffered nonlife threatening injuries and we got an update. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and they have no reason to believe, that the two incidents, the heist overnight and shooting today have any connection. That looks like a ghost Oun. Marci, thank you. We want to turn now to the new pictures coming in from California.

