Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Utah kills 4 people onboard instantly

To the index of other news tine, and new developments in that deadly plane crash in Utah. The plane slamming into interstate 15, and all people on board were killed insurance substantiately. The 911 calls, witnessing saying the plane came down before their Yi eyes. There has been an airplane crash on I-15. A plane just went down. Nosedived into the ground, and it just exploded. None of the vehicles on the ground were hit, and the FAA saying the plane plunging 300 feet after takeoff, and a reports of a loud noise heard coming from that engine. The shark scare off long Island, New York. A huge shark jumping onto a fishing boat getting stuck between the safety rails, and trying to bite its way free. They lowered the shark back into the water. And Hillary Clinton revealing her new book out this September. It will answer the question, what happened? She tweeted this photo of her new book with that same title. The secretary will write with unprecedented candor on what it was like to run against Donald Trump, with Russia, and James Comey, and the book is due out September 12th. It's already Amazon's best-seller in preorders. When we come back, millions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.