Transcript for Deadly Tornadoes Strike Deep South

We move onto other news tonight and heavy rain snarling in the northeast. This of course, comes after deadly tornadoes and severe storms across the south. Along the Alabama coast, look at this, a terrifying drive. Straight line winds up to 80 miles an hour. An ef-2 tornado mowing down trees. Twisted into rubble. And now an arctic blast on the way. ABC's Adrienne Bankert in Alabama tonight. Reporter: Tonight the deep south reeling from deadly storms. Leaving that trail of destruction in Mississippi, one of at least 12 reported tornadoes in three states. In gulf shores Alabama -- We're in a tornado right now. Reporter: Justin camp and his co-worker thought they were in a torn tornado. Dear lord, please be with us lord. Reporter: But these were 80 mile an hour straight line winds -- battering their vehicle as they race to safety. Whoa! Tree down! Reporter: In metro, Atlanta, kiarra Manson and four family members thankful no one was hurt when this tree shattered their home before dawn. They were fast asleep. We have a upstairs, its basically it's a upstairs, but now it's a downstairs today. Reporter: But in rehobeth, Alabama, tragedy struck when a tree crashed into this mobile home. Four women inside lost their lives. J.B. Kelly lives next door. All of a sudden, a real violent shaking it felt like on the house, and the roof. Reporter: In all, at least five killed in the region. The sheriff telling us the four women who died did what they were supposed to, taking cover in a bathroom. That huge tree fell directly on top of them. David. Thank you. Let's get to our meteorologist ginger zee tracking trouble spots across the country. Reporter: Hey, David. The trouble spots begin here and move to the north where it will be freezing rain. The snow and sleet mixing and then our attention turning to the northern plains. North Dakota and South Dakota. The windchill 40 to 45 below zero, and frostbite can occur in ten minutes. By Wednesday administratimorning, and by Thursday, it will feel like 4 in Buffalo, and sub zero in amaril Amarillo. So many people in the middle of winter, and in Orlando today, tied a record at 86, David. Let's head to Orlando.

