Sacramento Flood Plain at Sunset Stunning drone footage shows the swollen Sacramento flood plain at sunset. Flood warnings continue throughout the area.

Man Rescues Bus Driver From Houston Flood Passenger rescues a driver from their bus after it became stuck in rising floodwaters. Powerful storms dropped half a foot of rain on Houston.

Flood waters force rescues and evacuations Oklahoma is in a state of emergency as severe spring weather puts many neighborhoods underwater.

Tornado touches down in Illinois Incredible video shows tornado that touched down in Illinois as severe storms tear through the Midwest.

Nebraska men get up close and personal with tornado Two Nebraska men capture close-up footage of a tornado right outside Nebraska City: "We're just right under a tornado!"