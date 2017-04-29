-
Now Playing: Sacramento Flood Plain at Sunset
-
Now Playing: Man Rescues Bus Driver From Houston Flood
-
Now Playing: Flood waters force rescues and evacuations
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Nebraska men get up close and personal with tornado
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of tornado in Western Michigan
-
Now Playing: Storm chaser gets close to massive tornado in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Deadly tornados and flooding leave at least 13 people dead
-
Now Playing: Two children swept away in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting spree in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Freight train carrying crude oil derails in Money, Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Family donates hair in loving memory of a friend's son who died of cancer
-
Now Playing: Haunting anniversary of missing girl
-
Now Playing: Aerials of tornado damage in Texas town
-
Now Playing: Texas officials discuss recovery efforts after tornadoes hit
-
Now Playing: House leveled by tornado that tore through Van Zandt County, Texas
-
Now Playing: Missouri golf course under water in James River flooding
-
Now Playing: James River floods softball complex south of Springfield, Missouri
-
Now Playing: Berkeley Professor Robert Reich: First Amendment is 'absolutely critical'
-
Now Playing: Deadly twisters slam Texas