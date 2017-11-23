Transcript for New deals at beginning of holiday shopping spree

Moving on now to Thanksgiving, and the other staple, almost as popular as that Turkey and all the trimmings. The holiday shopping spree. Here's ABC's Alex Perez with the best ways to shop and how to score gifts for free. Reporter: The frenzy in full swing tonight. With deal hunters rushing to get first dibs on this year's deepest discounts. How much did you save today, do you think? I don't know, but probably 400, 500 bucks? Reporter: Some shoppers camped out for days to get a jump on the deals. You got to do what you go to do to get that price. Reporter: Shoppers expected to spend an average of $967 on holiday gifts this year, leaving retailers clamoring for your holiday dollars. They have to offer you something real, or you're not going to fall for it. So, the deals are there. Reporter: With more than 6,000 brick and mortar stores going out of business in 2017 alone, many retailers are offering in-store only doorbusters to boost foot traffic. Braving crowds at target will save you $400 off this 55-inch westinghouse smart TV. Best Buy stores have this laptop for $119. And at Macy's, these ten in-store only items will be free after mail-in rebate. And experts say, don't wait too long. Buy it when you see it if it's a good price, because retailers have pretty lean inventories. Reporter: And many are skipping the stores and shopping online. Tonight, a warning. Many retail websites are being spoofed, so, make sure you have the right sites before handing over your credit card information.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.