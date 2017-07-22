Cause of death announced in mysterious Louisiana house fire

The wife of a fire chief was found dead in their burning home, but the medical examiner revealed she died from a gunshot wound, not the fire.
1:23 | 07/22/17

Transcript for Cause of death announced in mysterious Louisiana house fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

