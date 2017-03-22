Death of Timothy Caughman is suspected to be a hate crime

Police believe Army veteran James Jackson allegedly came to New York City to kill African-American males.
1:18 | 03/22/17

Transcript for Death of Timothy Caughman is suspected to be a hate crime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

