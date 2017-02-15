A deer causes a takeoff emergency at an airport in North Carolina

More
The American Airlines jet hit a deer on the runway, causing the plane to leak fluid and return to the airport.
1:00 | 02/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A deer causes a takeoff emergency at an airport in North Carolina
With the commuter jet leaking fuel after hitting that deer on takeoff the emergency crews in Charlotte poured on foam. The pilots were racing down the runway for takeoff and other pilots saw what was about to happen. Your friends. Okay have heard it here. The pilots of the jet with a crew of four and 44 passengers knew they'd heard something. Yeah. Then it'll out thank don't. Back on the ground the CRJ 700 was quickly evacuated the damage to the right wing from hitting that deer quite clear. Well dear strikes on roadways are common there are 3300. Every day. There is less than what a week in an airport. But the more than forty aircraft your strikes a year usually do result in damage to the aircraft as it did today. And that damage can be costly over the last 25 years due airstrikes have resulted in nearly sixteen million dollars in damage to aircraft. David Curley ABC news Irving.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45521946,"title":"A deer causes a takeoff emergency at an airport in North Carolina","duration":"1:00","description":"The American Airlines jet hit a deer on the runway, causing the plane to leak fluid and return to the airport.","url":"/WNT/video/deer-takeoff-emergency-airport-north-carolina-45521946","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.