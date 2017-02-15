Transcript for A deer causes a takeoff emergency at an airport in North Carolina

With the commuter jet leaking fuel after hitting that deer on takeoff the emergency crews in Charlotte poured on foam. The pilots were racing down the runway for takeoff and other pilots saw what was about to happen. Your friends. Okay have heard it here. The pilots of the jet with a crew of four and 44 passengers knew they'd heard something. Yeah. Then it'll out thank don't. Back on the ground the CRJ 700 was quickly evacuated the damage to the right wing from hitting that deer quite clear. Well dear strikes on roadways are common there are 3300. Every day. There is less than what a week in an airport. But the more than forty aircraft your strikes a year usually do result in damage to the aircraft as it did today. And that damage can be costly over the last 25 years due airstrikes have resulted in nearly sixteen million dollars in damage to aircraft. David Curley ABC news Irving.

