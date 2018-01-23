Transcript for Democrats accuse Trump of not holding up his end of the bargain on DACA deal

In the meantime tonight, the government shutdown now over after three days, and costing the U.S. Taxpayer millions. And a reminder tonight that this spending they agreed on only lasts about three weeks. Then what? Tonight, Democrats are demanding action on the dreamers, and what they've now pulled from the table. Here's a's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: After sitting out the shutdown fight, today president trump jumped back in the fray, but he would not promise that Washington would actually reach a deal to save the dreamers by the looming deadline. He tweeted, "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans and Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8th, but everyone will be trying." Could this white house envision a scenario in which these dreamers are deported? Would that be something that the president is okay with? At this point, the president is willing to sign something to find a permanent solution. Reporter: Is the white house using these dreamers as a bargaining chip? Is that the strategy? Not at all. But you can't fix the problem if you just tinker with the immigration in a small way. Reporter: Just a few months ago, the president said the dreamers need not worry. Should dreamers be worried? We love the dreamers, we love everybody. Thank you very much. Reporter: Today, the white house said a DACA deal must include tough new restrictions on immigration and funding for border security, like the president's wall. But Democrats say they offered to fully fund the wall. They accuse the president of not holding up his end of the bargain. Today, say said their offer is rescinded. We're going to have to start on a new basis and the wall offer is off the table. Cecilia Vega with us live at the white house. And Cecilia, we saw senator Schumer after his lunch with the president, he thought there was progress, that's what he said, before the government shutdown. He thought progress on a DACA deal, then the whole thing seemed to blow up. Now even Republicans say they are looking for clarity from the president? Reporter: Yeah, David, and they are not hiding it at all. Today, Louisiana senator John Kennedy, a Republican, said that they've only received general outline from the president on what he wants to see on DACA and as Kennedy said, quote, you can't do a bill based on a general outline. David, they want specifics. As Kennedy said today, who wants to bill only to see it vetoed? Cecilia Vega from the white house again tonight. Thanks, Cecilia.

