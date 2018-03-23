Transcript for Demonstrators march to protest police shooting of unarmed man

An unarmed black man shot and killed. Officers firing 20 shots. Police helicopter video showing Stephen Clark, an unarmed father of two, shot and killed by officers in his grandmother's backyard. Police out in force today. Protesters on the streets of Sacramento blocking streets and bridges. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is there, and we warn you. The images are difficult. Reporter: Outrage tonight simmering in Sacramento over this disturbing bodycam video. You see officers looking for a vandalism suspect, confronting stephon Clark unarmed in his grandparents backyard. And after a brief encounter firing 20 rounds. Show me your hands. Reporter: Tonight, protesters marching to California's capitol building trying to block roadways for a second day. Thursday protesters crowding this arena delaying the start of an NBA game. Tonight, we're learning new details about the officers in that video. One white, one African-American on paid administrative leave tonight and getting death threats as police investigate the shooting. We have to look and see if it was reasonable to believe what they believe, and see what they did. Reporter: There were reports of someone vandalizing several vehicles. Helicopter cameras then begin recording following this man as he hops a fence. Police say officers on the ground then confront 22-year-old stephon Clark. He was a father of two. We don't have confirmation yet, of whether he was the subject breaking into the cars, but hopefully at some point as we gather the facts, we will know that one way or the other. Reporter: Police say they opened fire believing Clark was armed but no weapon was found only this cell phone. And David, the police chief here tells me that bodycam videos from all of the responding officers will be released. And tonight, authorities are urging all of those protesters to be patient and give them time to investigate. David? Marci Gonzalez live tonight. Thank you.

