Transcript for 2 deputies fatally shot while inside a restaurant: Sheriffs

Headline from Florida to deputy shot and killed in the line of duty it appears to have been an ambush. ABC's victory Kendall from Florida tonight for Specter. David Gilchrist county sheriff's office calling it a terrible tragedy we've just received some new information let's take you to the scene in northern Florida. This is downtown Trenton outside of Gainesville. The Gilchrist got a sheriff's office says there are two deputies were shot and killed while inside of a restaurant after a suspect walked up and shot them both through a window. The shooter was found dead when other deputies arrived. Attorney general Pam body saying my heart breaks with the tragic news a two Gilchrist county deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty. President trump tweeting saying his thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those deputies calling them heroes who were killed in the line of duty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.