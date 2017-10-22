Transcript for New details from Niger ambush

We begin with the fallout over the deadly ambush overseas and the deaths of four American special ops soldiers. Conflicting reports surrounding the ambush and how the four soldiers died two weeks ago. Sergeant ladavid Johnson laid to rest. His family at the center of a public battle over what his family says president trump said during a condolence call. The war of words involving the president's chief of staff, John Kelly, and Florida congresswoman Wilson, who claims general Wilson owes the American people a policy for lying about statements she never made. Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats demanding answers about the mission from the trump administration. The white house yet to publicly respond. David Wright leads us off. Reporter: In Florida, a tearful good-bye. Sergeant ladavid Johnson's widow kissing the casket. Their two young children there as well. Sergeant Johnson, one of four U.S. Soldiers killed in Niger October 4th. We have conflicting stories. We want to get the full, accurate story and get it right. Reporter: Republican lawmakers say they're not getting a clear picture of what actually happened. We don't know exactly where we're at in the world militarily, and what we're doing. I didn't know there was 1,000 troops in Niger. Reporter: Reports that the mission was seen as routine. The risk so low, the soldiers did not use armored vehicles or have a drone overhead. Months before this attack, the military's Africa command warned congress of about rising threats. And complained about the lack of helicopters and drones. And 20 to 30% of its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance needs were being met. "This limits situational understanding, support to operations, and fails to offer threat indications and warnings." Mr. President, did you authorize the mission in Niger? Thank you all very much. Reporter: President trump has yet to offer specific comments, but he continues to feud with the congresswoman who accused him of being insensitive. Today, the president called her wacky congresswoman Wilson, the gift that keeps on giving. The congresswoman calls Niger trump's Benghazi. David joins us live. Now there are concerns the tax plan may affect retirement plans? Reporter: Yes. The plan under consideration may severely restrict the amount people may save in their 401(k)s. Currently, young people can save up to $18,000 pretax, older people, slightly more. Now, reports they're considering cutting it to $2,400 per year, making it far more difficult to save for retirement. And senator John McCain will be the guest on "The view" tomorrow.

