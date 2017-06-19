Transcript for Details revealed from Carrie Fisher's autopsy report

Next tonight here, Carrie fisher's personal battle. The autopsy report reveal what was in her system when she died. Her daughter saying her mother struggled with drug addiction her entire life. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight the los Angeles corners report revealing a mixture of drugs in Carrie fisher's system at the time of her death. Toxicology tests showing cocaine, methadone, heroin, ecstasy and alcohol in her system when the actress went into cardiac arrest aboard an l.a.-bound flight six months ago. It's unclear exactly when fisher took the drugs. The coroner telling ABC news sleep apnea caused cardiac arrest, and that drug use and heart disease could have played a role, too. In life and in her art -- Somebody has to save our skins -- Reporter: -- The "Star wars" actress spoke candidly about her struggles with addiction and mental illness. I'm Carrie fisher and I'm an alcoholic. Reporter: Often with fearless honesty and humor. Over the weekend, fisher's daughter speaking out, saying "I know my mom. She'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles." Fisher's daughter sails her mom ultimately died of mental illness and addiction, but points out her mom was always willing to tackle the stag ma of those diseases publicly. David? That's for sure. Kayna, thank you.

