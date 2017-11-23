Transcript for New developments in the murder of Baltimore police detective

Tonight, we're tracking new developments in the murder of a Baltimore police detective, Sean suiter. A father of five and an 18-year veteran of the force. Killed on duty eight days ago. The reward, more than $200,000. And tonight, we've learned detective suiter was killed with his own service weapon, one day before he was set to testify against eight fellow police officers. ABC's Gloria Riviera is in Baltimore tonight. Reporter: Tonight, an unnerving twist in the case of Baltimore detective Sean suiter, shot in the head with his own gun. No suspects and few clues to who murdered him, but now this revelation from police -- The very next day after detective suiter was murdered, he was scheduled to appear before a federal grand jury. Reporter: That federal grand jury, hearing a police corruption case, and indicting eight Baltimore cops. Some of those cops admitted to shaking down citizens, stealing drugs, then selling them. Authorities say suiter was not a target in that investigation. And there is no evidence yet his murder was premeditated. I'm just determined to keep following the evidence. There is nothing that we won't consider. Reporter: An 18-year veteran of the force and father of five, suiter was with his partner investigating a triple murder last week when they noticed a man acting suspiciously. Suiter approached. The struggle, and again there is evidence of a struggle, was brief and violent. We do not know where these shots came from. We have officers in bad locations. Let's everybody take cover somewhere. Reporter: Suiter's partner called for help, but was only able to give a vague description of the suspect. Tm, police and federal agents are still focusing on that dangerous neighborhood. More than a dozen people have been killed at a single intersection there in recent years. And tonight, the reward for any information leading to an arrest is now at $215,000. Tom?

