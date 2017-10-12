-
Now Playing: DNA links Detroit cop shooting suspect to November murder, chief says
-
Now Playing: Toddler shoots 2 other kids at home day care, police say
-
Now Playing: California's Thomas fire intensifying
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old New Jersey boy in spirit of giving back to Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Baker Mayfield, University of Oklahoma's star quarterback, wins 2017 Heisman trophy
-
Now Playing: Scam warning from hit home improvement TV show
-
Now Playing: Convicted serial killer says he killed even more people
-
Now Playing: New developments in series of shooting on Detroit highway
-
Now Playing: Weather threats on both sides of the country
-
Now Playing: T-Rex enjoys first day of snow
-
Now Playing: Firefighters struggle to tame Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: How to avoid scams when adopting a puppy
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida
-
Now Playing: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm hit the South and Northeast
-
Now Playing: Students lend helping hand to beloved bus driver
-
Now Playing: Woman driving wrong way on highway with infant in back seat charged with drunk driving
-
Now Playing: Potential hazards of Christmas light decorations
-
Now Playing: First fatality reported from California wildfires
-
Now Playing: First major snowfall blankets 20 states from Texas to New England