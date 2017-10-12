Transcript for New developments in series of shooting on Detroit highway

Thank you. Next to a series of highway shooting in Detroit. A fourth driving coming forward to say a shooter struck her car. One of the drivers was wounded. Police say the same gunman is behind all of them, and they're following the clues to find him. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: The hunt intensifies tonight for a drive-by shooter who fired at several cars on two separate freeways. Police now say a fourth victim has come forward. It started early Thursday in Detroit, a driver pulls over to this gas station, bleeding as he limps inside for help. Can you call police? I just got shot in the leg. Reporter: He didn't know what hit him. I thought it was a rock, I was on I-94, I heard a big bang. People were hanging outside the vehicle shooting. Reporter: All four shootings were within 10 miles and 20 minutes of each other. None of the other drivers were hurt but say bullets hit their cars. Sounds like our caller's vehicle was struck. He's got a couple of flat tires and he has holes in his vehicle. Reporter: Three of the drivers describe a silver car pulling alongside them, then shots being fired. Police say they believe this is the work of one gunman. We don't rule anything out because we are just at the very beginning of this investigation. Reporter: Police say all four shootings are connected. For the gunman to be at all four

