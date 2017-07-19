Transcript for New developments in Virginia road rage incident that critically injured a female driver

high protein complete nutritional drink. Nextonight new developments after an apparent case of road rage in Virginia. A woman and her passenger targeted with gunfire. The driver was hit. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: Shattered windows. A bullet riddled SUV. The end of a road rage shooting that left the driver wounded. Your patient is a female has neck and back injuries from a shooting. Reporter: Tonight, surveillance video reportedly showing part of the incident. That black SUV pulling off the road. It's difficult to see, but the other vehicle, a van, drives on. White male suspect, it's gonna be a white sprinter van. Reporter: An immediate manhunt starts. Police say this all began on the interstate after exiting the vehicles hit a spotlight. One witness says the driver of the SUV was agitated, pulled in front of the van and got out of her vehicle. He pulled next to her. She gets out the car, and he opened the door. He didn't say nothing. Just started shooting. Reporter: Road rage incidents are climbing. We have seen vehicles bumping each other, and guns pulled. In fact, a private tracking group says road rage with guns has more than doubled in just the past two years. The incident here has come to tan end with the suspect a 58-year-old Maryland man turning himself into police. David? Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.