Transcript for New developments in Wednesday's terror attack in London

told he did not spoke with the president. Thank you. And police launching raids in London, arresting more suspects, and authorities releasing a new photo of the alleged attacker. ISIS calling him their soldier. Here's Terry Moran in London. Reporter: The face of the killer. Police releasing this fphoto of Khalid Masood. He was british-born, a convert to Islam, investigated for his ties to extremism more than a decade ago. This morning, heavily-armed police arrested a suspect in Birmingham. The question now, did Masood act alone? Articulate, polite, presentable, and he's on his way to commit mass murder. Reporter: New video emerging today of the moment police took massood down. And nearby, the chaotic moment prime minister Teresa may was hustled to safety. And in Utah, friends remembered American Kurt Cochran. One of four Americans killed in the attack. He wanted to be your friend within five minutes. Reporter: His wife, still recovering. One of 40 people injured from 11 different countries. That diversity, londoners say, show the true face of their welcoming, global city.

