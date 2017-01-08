Transcript for Devoted teacher invites her students to be in her wedding

Finally tonight here, America stlorong. The bride on her big day, determined to share it. Reporter: Marielle Slager and Mike Keller were married in June in Indianapolis. Marielle teaches a kindergarten first grade class at the butler lab school in Indianapolis. So attached to her students, she couldn't imagine them not being there for her big day, so when she married her long time love, it seemed only natural to this devoted teacher to have her kids there. The whole class ready for the wetding too. You live with them every day. They're the kids that mean the most to me so I couldn't imagine having anyone else. Reporter: There they are, peering into the chapel about to walk in before the bride. That image is just of them excitedly awaiting the guest arrival and watching guests come into the church before they came down. Reporter: Then it was their time. 20 little flower girls and the boys to, to carry ring. All walking to "The feather song" from the movie, "Forrest gump." There wasn't a dry eye in there, and it wasn't for me. Reporter: After the ceremony, the cupcake reception was a big hit! The boys and girls from her class -- I think that's my favorite picture of all. So that picture is of them jumping up as soon as they saw me coming through the door right before we all ran to give each other hugs. They were just so sweet. And a couple of them were crying and the hug just kind of went on and on and on, which I loved. We loved it too. One devoted teacher and her extended wedding party. I'm David Muir. Thanks for joining us. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

