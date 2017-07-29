Transcript for Doctor helps deliver baby before the birth of her own daughter

Finally, the doctor always on call even when she's a patient. Tonight, she's America strong. It just hit me very intensely and I suppose I was not at all quiet about it. Reporter: That's Kentucky resident Leah Johnson talking about the contractions she felt just before delivering her beautiful baby daughter six days ago. The problem, her doctor was on break at the time. I wasn't even aware of what the situation was, but yes, I was ready to see a doctor. Reporter: Down the hall, Amanda Hess, also ready to give birth to a baby girl. My husband had said, "Is that lady screaming?" And I said, "I think so." Reporter: So Amanda, who is an ob/gyn, jumped into action. Turns out Dr. Hess was one of Leah Johnson's doctors. I didn't notice anything out of the ordinary at all and my husband noticed that she had a hospital gown on. I said you know the baby's heart rate keeps dropping with your contractions I think we probably ought go ahead and break your water and let's have a baby. Reporter: And she did, a perfect delivery. I walked back into my room, where my husband had been waiting and he said, "Did you just deliver a baby?" And I said, "Yes, I did," and I was ready to go. I got all my nerves out and I was like it's our turn, let's go ahead and have a baby ourselves. Reporter: And Dr. Hess did, little Ellen Joyce. I felt like the whole pregnancy, this little baby girl was my sidekick. All of the surgeries that I was doing, she was always there with me. And I feel like just there up until the last minute she was working with me and delivered a little baby with me before she came into the world. Tonight, we salute Amanda Hess for being America strong. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. "Gma" first thing in the morning. I'll see you right back here

