-
Now Playing: Martin Bashir on Princess Diana's last days
-
Now Playing: Princes William, Harry share intimate memories of Princess Diana in HBO doc
-
Now Playing: 'The Last 100 Days of Diana'
-
Now Playing: Prince William 'sad' Princess Diana never met his family
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana documentary faces backlash over secret tapes
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana's love affair revealed in new documentary
-
Now Playing: North Korea's dangerous missile landing
-
Now Playing: New documentary shows footage recorded by Princess Diana's vocal coach
-
Now Playing: 'The Banana-Leaf Ball' aims to teach children through play
-
Now Playing: 2 leading Venezuelan opposition figures detained
-
Now Playing: Speedboat makes waves to douse Canada wildfire
-
Now Playing: US sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro
-
Now Playing: Snake pops up in the middle of Australian newsroom
-
Now Playing: American tourist attacked in Turks and Caicos
-
Now Playing: 4 taken into custody after Australia plane threat
-
Now Playing: Putin slashing number of US diplomatic staff in Russia
-
Now Playing: Trump, Abe agree to increase pressure on North Korea
-
Now Playing: US flies bombers over Korean peninsula in show of force
-
Now Playing: 4 in custody in alleged poison gas terror plot
-
Now Playing: Devoted teacher invites her students to be in her wedding