Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. had secret communications with WikiLeaks

Tonight, the shocking messages between Donald Trump Jr. And wikileaks. Starting at the height of the campaign, Donald Trump's son and wikileaks were secretly corresponding. The exchanges with wikileaks went on for ten months, starting in September of 2017, just two months before the election. The president's son communicating with wikileaks, a group the intelligence community believes was used by Russia to spread information about Hillary Clinton and influence the election. Even president trump's on CIA director has said this. It's time to call out wikileaks for what it really is. A nonstate, hostile intelligence service afternoon abetted by state actors like Russia. Reporter: Wikileaks had already leaked documents from the DNC. All the while, his father proclaiming this. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks. Reporter: Two days after that rally, according to the atlantic, wikileaks wrote, hey, Donald, great to see you and your dad talks about our publications. Adding, strongly suggest your dad tweets this link if he mentions us. Don Jr. Did not respond, but 15 minutes after it was sent, Donald Trump himself tweeted, very little pickup by the dishonest media of incredible information provided by wikileaks. So dishonest. Ricked system. And two days later, his son tweeted out that link that wikileaks had sent. Sources close to don Jr. Believe that after wikileaks first reached out, don Jr. Informed campaign leaders, including Steve Bannon, Kelly Anne Conway and Jared Kushner. For months, trump Jr. And wikileaks kept talking, and though don Jr. Did not engage with all of their requests, he didn't rebuff them, either. Wikileaks wrote to don Jr. On election day. Even they seemed to think Hillary Clinton was going to win. Writing, hi, don. If your father loses, we think it is much more interesting if he does not concede and spends time challenges the media. But by the end of the night, trump had won. Wikileaks' response? Wow. So, let's get to Mary Bruce live with us from Washington. And as we heard there, Donald Trump Jr. Didn't respond to all of the messages, but the atlantic is reporting tonight he did respond to some of them. What are you learning on that front, and we're hearing from don jr.'s lawyer tonight. Reporter: David, it does appear that this was a two-way conversation. Don Jr. Reportedly just weeks before the election asked wikileaks what they planned to leak next. And tonight, don jr.'s lawyer says they've turned over all of these correspondence to congressional investigators and, quote, no concerns about these documents. David? Mary, thank you.

