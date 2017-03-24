Transcript for Donald Trump is unable to unify his party around GOP health care bill

Inside the white house, we heard from president trump, remaining defiant, but laying the blame on Democrats. Is the president ready to tackle his next major issue? Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: The negotiator in chief saying this was one deal he couldn't close. I'm disappointed. I'm a little surprised. We nearly had it. It was pretty much there. Within grasp. Reporter: His first major piece of legislation went down in flames. And now the president pointing the blame at Democrats. When you get no votes from the other side, it's a difficult thing. Repealing and replacing Obamacare is one of the single most important reasons we must win on November 8th. Reporter: A pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, and still cover everyone. And he said it was going to be easy. You're going to have so enough great health care and it's going to be so easy. Reporter: And fast. Tweeting last year, we will immediately repeal and replace Obamacare, and nobody can do that like me. But shortly after taking office, this admission. It's an unbelievably complex subject. Reporter: Behind the scenes, the president was making calls, summoning people to meetings. But the man who wrote "The art of the deal" couldn't close this one. And a dire prediction of what comes next. Let Obamacare explode, it's exploding right now. Reporter: Even though one of his own negotiating tips is to know when it's time to walk away, he's not walking away. I want to have a great health care bill, and it will, and it will happen. President trump says he's not giving up on health care. But he's also making it very clear, right now, he's ready to move on to tax reform? Reporter: The president told people he was happy to have it in the rear view mirror. He says there are big tax cuts to come. But rewriting the tax code is as difficult, perhaps more difficult, than removing Obamacare. Thank you. And president trump ending what has been a brutal week for his presidency. Beginning with James Comey publicly rebuking the wiretap claim. And president trump pulling the plug on the campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. The president told voters he would cut the best deals in Washington, including on health care. Reporter: This is a blow to the president's brand. He was the master negotiator. The art of the deal. But even though he was only negotiating with fellow Republicans, he found a block. There are Republicans willing to defy him, and in doing so, stopping the agenda in its tracks. Reporter: The president says he will tackle tax reform next. What does he have to do to push through that agenda? Reporter: It seems to me, given the Republicans willing to defy him, he needs to find a way to work with Democrats to get things done in congress. That would require a major course correction for a white house that has essentially been at war with Democrats since the day he got sworn in. Jonathan, thank you. Now for another headline out of Washington.

