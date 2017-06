Transcript for Over a dozen people injured on United Airlines flight due to turbulence

We will get back to Terry if we can. Thank you. The back here to home. And a flight headed to Houston sitting severe turbulence. More than a dozen passengers injured. Several rushed to the hospital in stretchers. Here is David Kerley. Reporter: Passengers in neck braces on stretchers, in wheelchairs, all injured tonight when their united airlines jet hit turbulence. Many people were crying. Reporter: They were scared? Yes. Reporter: The flight from Panama City to Houston was off cancun, Mexico on the edge of a tropical storm when the 737 was buffeted by turbulence bouncing passengers around the cabin. We had initially about 14 people that we evaluated. In the end we ended up transporting 7 to local hospitals. Reporter: So many hurt, more first responders were called. Ems 92, we're getting an additional call to gate echo 14. Reporter: Once on the ground in Houston, those neck braces were put in place on the injured, but rescue crews say all those injuries were minor. David Kerley with us live tonight. We heard the plane was flying on the edge of a tropical storm. I'm guessing that was a factor? Absolutely. This is why flight crews tell you when you're in your seat, keep your seat belts on. The FAA are looking into the

