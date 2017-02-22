Transcript for Dramatic final showdown over the Dakota Access Pipeline

Matt Gutman, thank you. We have breaking news on the air tonight. A dramatic final showdown over the pipeline in North Dakota. Police moving in right there to make their arrests. ABC's Phillip Mena is on the scene in North Dakota. Reporter: Tonight, police moving in in North Dakota. Face a 2:00 P.M. Deadline to evacuate or face arrest, some protesters began ceremonily setting fire preferring to burn it rather than have it seized and destroyed. That's all done with the intent of getting this area cleaned up. This area could be face a flood soon. Reporter: This day was inevitable. After president trump signed executive actions last month moving the pipeline plan forward. Undoing what president Obama did, blocking it. Protesters gathering here last April, opposing the construction of the 1,200-mile Dakota access pipeline that would run from North Dakota to Illinois. They say it would disturb native American sites. And they say it would be cheaper than trucks or trains. Police have turned violent in the past. At its peak, the movement drew thousands. Today, we saw many of the few hundred left, packing up and moving out. I don't know what to do. I'm a mother. I'm not trying to get hurt, and I'm not trying to get arrested. And I'm not a criminal. Reporter: David, once all the protesters are removed from the campsite, the massive cleanup effort will then get under way. The company building the pipeline says it could be operational in as little as two weeks. David? Phillip Mena on the scene for us. Thank you.

