Transcript for A dramatic rescue after a car goes into a creek in Oklahoma

Back now with an Oklahoma woman who owes her life to complete strangers. She was trapped in her car after it slid into a creek. ABC's Phillip Mena has the frantic video. Reporter: A dramatic rescue caught on camera. Watch as this FedEx driver jumps into cold, chest-high water after seeing a car slide off the road, flipping into a creek outside Tulsa. Worried bystanders calling 911. We already told them. They're coming. Reporter: But with water quickly rising and a woman trapped inside there is no time to wait. Someone in need and needed out that car quick. Reporter: A second good samaritan jumping in to help, too. A third man already on top of the vehicle as they desperately try to save her. They pull on the tire, trying to flip it over. They try rocking it too, the man on the left kicking a window. Nothing seems to be working. Anybody in there? Reporter: The water rising with each passing moment. Then, suddenly, the woman emerges. I can't believe that she wasn't hurt. Reporter: Firefighters arrive, using a ladder to get her out of the creek and into safety. The woman, shaken, but unhurt. I really didn't think she was going to make it out alive. Reporter: Phillip Mena, ABC news, Los Angeles.

