Transcript for Drone sales increase as does the number of drone stalking incidents

Back now with a story about privacy. Police in Utah busted a couple for allegedly using a drone to spy on people in their bedrooms, even their bathrooms. ABC's Adrienne Bankert with more. Reporter: Tonight, drones invading your privacy, filming your most intimate moments. Open the window and looked out, I could literally see the drone hovering about 10, 15 feet outside the window. Reporter: They were stunned they were spied on. That's terrifying. It was very, you know, kind of reality check for him. Reporter: His first instinct track the drone down. That's when he found disturbing video of other unsuspecting victims. Also caught on that drone, images of this man, now arrested on voyeurism charges. Along with his girlfriend. Scenes like this now happening more and more as drone sales increase, up 224% last year. Watch as this drone flies by a woman's apartment in downtown Atlanta getting too close for comfort. And in Miami, Christina was breast-feeding her 16-month-old son when she noticed a drone hovering right outside their -- her window. What can people do to protect themselves? If you're an area that doesn't allow you to shoot something out of the sky, unfortunately there isn't anything you can do. Reporter: While many states have laws limiting the use of drones, only a handful address the issue of voyeurism. Tom. Adrienne, thank you. And when we come back --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.