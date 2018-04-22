Transcript for An early Mother's Day present for a New York teacher

astrazeneca may be able to help. Me a little early for a teherou're about to meet. E secret school was in it'srica strong eporter: When school teacher Regina Benzing read out the name hc at a school assembly the other day, she did look and sound a little confused. As I looked down and saw and said name in mhe Eric Benzing, and I was like, "What? Ericenzing?" Orter: First, because this is a school for little kids, whershe was present sd of the month awards. And Eric, he's a grown. D second, her son the grown man, she knew was just Servin the air fce, thousands of miles awaynte D lpmios E overseas. Correct th ericas just th actually about 15 feet away, emerging from a room. His name had been slipped into the list regins reading. Everybody there was in on and all joinethe celen. This surprise welcome home. Etaolutely itood to holmy boy. Ve been wag a long te to put my arms around him. It's unbelievable. Are you all right? Yeah, I'm FSED you. Issed you O. Reporter: Student of the month? , They did give eriat prize. But they gave his mom this O H G reunion. Wehank John for ttstory. Thank you for watching. "Gma" first thing in the ING. David Muir back here tonight. Have a great evening.

