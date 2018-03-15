Transcript for East Coast eyes possible 4th nor'easter for early next week

Next tonight, two storms hitting the west at this hour. One's going to move coast to coast from California all the way east, possibly becoming, yes, a fourth nor'easter by early next week. Look at this. Heavy rain causing a huge mudslide in malibu. Several vehicles trapped in the mud there tonight. Let's get right back to rob Marciano, unbelievably, this system could merge into the east again. Reporter: Such an active pattern, David. The big blue H, it's a log dropped in a stream, kind of blocks the low. Sends the cold air down the east coast, along with the storm track, and we've got two in the pipeline. Storm number one is bringing snow to the northern plains. It's going to bring severe weather to the mid south tomorrow. That will dissipate. Storm number two is stronger. Hitting California now. Will get into the plains on Sunday with severe weather and then by Tuesday, some sort of coastal low, but it's five days out, so, hard to say exactly what it's going to do. Given the recent history with this pattern, we need to be ready. Take it seriously. Rob, thank you.

