Transcript for East and West coasts still reeling from major storms

Next, it is hard to believe, but just as we finish with this nor'easter, and it was the fourth one, yet another new winter storm is brewing. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all. This is part of the system that is blasting the west coast tonight. All week long, California has been getting hit hard. The land near the burn scars have held, but we have more rain coming. At least tonight. The main plume is north, just east of Sacramento. Flash flood watches up through tonight, but then we should be done as this pushes east into the cold air of the planes. Here's where the snow starts. Tomorrow night in through Saturday, it does weaken a little bit, so, we don't think it will become our next nor'easter, but six-inches plus in a long swath there. Spring in the United States. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.