Transcript for Election day in Russia proves triumphant for Putin

We head overseas to an election day in Russia. Vladimir Putin casting a ballot for a fourth term in a presidential election there was no doubt he would win. Then addressing the mounting questions about Russia's alleged role in a nerve agent attack in the uk. Here's Terry Moran, in Moscow. Reporter: Tonight in red square, Vladimir Putin triumphant. Winning a fourth term as president. After his victory speech, he denied that Russia had anything to do with the nerve agent attack in Britain on a former spy and his daughter. Calling it a fantasy and rubbish that someone would do something like this on the eve of presidential elections. Putin's in total control of Russia, and nothing here was left to chance. A main opponent, Victor navalny, a protest leader, banned from running after being charged with corruption just before the race began. And, check this. Brazen ballot stuffing, caught on camera. Look at them stuff votes in. This woman casts a stack of votes. The odd thing is, Putin didn't need all this. He's hugely popular, as we found at a Moscow polling station. "I voted for my current president Putin," she tells us, "He guarantees us peace and a good life." But piece is exactly what Britain and western allies say Putin is threatening. Russians don't believe the weapon attack report. The only certain reality is that Putin will rule Russia for another six years, at least. Tom? Terry, thank you. Back here at home, a performance in Florida taking a

