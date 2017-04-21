-
Now Playing: Inside the isolated cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found
-
Now Playing: Diane Sawyer interviews Caitlyn Jenner one year after her transition
-
Now Playing: Newly released surveillance video reveals the moment a police officer shot and killed a woman during a civilian training lesson
-
Now Playing: Index: Person of interest being questioned in Phoenix drive-by shootings
-
Now Playing: President Trump criticizes the 100-day benchmark
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Thomas found and home with her family after being on the run with her former teacher
-
Now Playing: Terror attack on Champs-Élysées in Paris
-
Now Playing: Kidnapped Tennessee teen found in remote cabin
-
Now Playing: Fox News' fallout with Bill O'Reilly
-
Now Playing: Twist in high profile immigration case
-
Now Playing: Uproar over arrest of 10-year-old boy with autism
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers shot in Seattle
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner concludes suicide in Aaron Hernandez death
-
Now Playing: Former foster child enjoying life with his new family
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry opens up about needing therapy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is found dead in his prison cell
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly and Fox News part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Trump administration under fire for misleading the public on the USS Carl Vinson strike group
-
Now Playing: Republicans are met with voter frustration at local town halls, and are forced to defend the president
-
Now Playing: Police are treating the shooting rampage in Fresno, California as a hate crime