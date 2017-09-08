Transcript for Emergency crews try to save a worker crushed at construction site

To the index and the deadly construction accident in Austin, Texas. Emergency crews were unable to safe a worker crushed under concrete slabs weighing up to 40,000 pounds. They were being lifted by a crane when they shifted and then fell trapping the victim. The new health headline tonight about strokes. A new study revealing fewer men are suffering strokes in the U.S. While the number of women having strokes remains the same. Men suffering at age 68, and women, 72. Risk factors may not be as well controlled in women as in men, including high fwlood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. The forms chain face a new lawsuit tonight. Megan Schultz suing them for overcharging customers for generics. Thfy collect a higher co-pay which a customer uses insurance, charging less when you pay cash. CVS denies it. When we come back, $307 million up for grabs

