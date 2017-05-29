Emotional vigil held in Manchester square 1 week after attack

Hundreds turned out for the event, where a moment of silence was held at 10:32 p.m. local time -- exactly one week after the attack began.
Transcript for Emotional vigil held in Manchester square 1 week after attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

