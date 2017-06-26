Transcript for Engine-maker Rolls Royce suggests fan blade broke on Air Asia A330

Back now with that midair emergency. The passenger plane violently shaking. You can actually clearly hear the pilot's concern in his voice asking everyone to, quote, say a prayer. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: The intense shaking, a shocking experience for passengers on the air Asia a-330. Suddenly we heard like a bang noise and everything starts shaking. Reporter: Out the window, the left engine bouncing, sending those shudders through the fuselage. It happened 90 minutes into the flight from Perth, Australia to Kuala lampur. The pilot turns around, asking the passengers to pray. Our survival depends on your cooperating. Hopefully, everything will turn out for the best. Reporter: A disconcerting message for some passengers. That was a terribly unprofessional thing to do. It may have been an emotional reaction, but it's still something that you don't have luxury of doing. Reporter: Rolls-royce, the engine maker suggests a fan blade broke. That leaves the spinning engine, unbalanced. A passenger said it felt like being in washing machine. The 359 passengers and the aircraft made it back to Perth on one engine. Emergency crews were relieved as well. They had prepared for a possible crash landing in the water. Air Asia says it's cooperating with authorities and is investigating. Tom? David Kerley with that incredible video tonight. Thank you. When we come back, the big

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.