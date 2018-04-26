Transcript for EPA chief on Capitol Hill: 'I have nothing to hide'

Next to the fireworks Orn capitol hill tonight. EPA Scott Pruitt about spending taxpayer dollars. And a $44,000 phone booth for his office. Travel, Mary Bruce on how he answered. Reporter: The embattled head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, defiant, as he walked into a grilling on capitol hill. Inside, lawmakers let loose. You seem to view the EPA budget as a personal slush fund. If I were the president, I wouldn't want your help. I would just get rid of you. I have nothing to hide for the next 16 months. Reporter: But again and again, Pruitt deflected blame. Pointing the finger at his own staff. He said they were the ones who ordered a $43,000 private phone booth for his office. I was not involved of the approval of the $43,000, and if I had known about it, congressman, I would have refused it. That seems a bit odd. If something happens in my office, especially to the degree of $43,000, I know about it before, during and after. But anyway -- Reporter: He claimed it was his security team that decided he should fly first class and not coach. One Republican congressman trying to help. Is that illegal? It is not. It may look bad, but it is not illegal. Reporter: Pruitt was also pressed on whether he authorized hefty pay raises for two longtime aides, even after the white house refused to approve them. He previously said he knew nothing about it. But now he acknowledges he did know about one of those raises. That decision was made by my chief of staff. Did you authorize him? There were delegations that gave him that authority. So that's a yes? Sarah Greenwald, one of the staffers who received a substantial raise, said that you were aware of and supported the raises. Was that true? I think with respect to the raises -- Was that true? I was not aware of the amount, nor was I -- Not the amount, were you aware of the raises? Amount. Then I'm concerned that you Reporter: But after six hours of testimony, the one question still unanswered? Mr. Administrator, why not take responsibility? Doesn't the buck stop with you? This is your agency, Mr. Pruitt? Mary Bruce asking the questions, no answer there. And Mary Bruce, Scott Pruitt says he is the target of people trying to under mine president trump. How is the white house responding? The sources in the white house say this is a tough day for Pruitt. He was speaking to an audience of one, the president. And tonight it's his support that matters most. The senate has confirmed the

