Transcript for Erik Princes' testimony under scrutiny in Russia probe: Sources

Next, an abcews exclusive from the Russia vestigation. New quess tonightbout the tony of Eric prince, a R trumpampaign supporter, about a meeting he had a an exotic resort in the Seychelles. Congressmaaid it was a coincince, but there is evidence to suggest was planned. Here's abcierre Thomas. Reporter: This is eriknce, the founder of the security company blackwater. He iso the bro of education secrary, Betsy evos. He was also a Lee sayson between the Russian transition. Here, prince is leave closed session with congressional investigators clearlnoyed. E already wasted four hours of my life. Reporter: Butonight, sources tell ABC news the speccounsel has obtained evidence that may coct with prce's sworn testimony. At issue, a ING prince attended at this ec Seychelles sort justwo weeks before the inauration. There, a Russian banker with ties to the Kremlin. Prince has saihis meeting with the Russian banker unplanned, a chance encounter while on business trip I happened to be there, and I met a Russian, some Fu manager. N't even rememberis name. We didn't exchange cards. Reporter: Prince reed the Russian's name when king to those congressional investigators severanths later. Prince said he traveled to mee with potential customers, andthey, quote, mentioned a guy I should meet who is also in town to them, a kirill Dmitriev fromussia, who ran some sort hedge fund. So I met hn the bar. We talked for 30 minutes ove beer, and that was it. There is another version of this story. And it involvegeorge Nader, a lebaneserican businessman who sources say is cooperating he special counsel. Interviewed fourimes by Mueller's grand jury. Those sources say he set up thychelles meeting between Ince and the Russian banker specifically to launch conversations between the trump ansition and Russian rnment officials. Peoplalk about there a back channel or a of ? You're saying no,ff the table? Complete hogwash. Reporrince has said he want a representative of the trump transition and his spokesman told us he stands by S testimony before congress but sources familiar wh special counsel's stigation tell ABC news his team H obtained evidence from Nader that suggests he met witince at the Pierre L in New York City a week befohat Seychelles meet sources say that evidence cuments that within hours of the new yoity meeting, Nader arted sending messages to princethe bio of the Russian banker. Showing he was rful Putin ally just a Weeter, prince was in the Seychelles having a beer with thassian banker. A meeting he said was unplanned. He says he was not representing ump transition and says he stands by his tony before cong. Tom? Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.